A trading system using the Elder Impulse System indicator.

A trade decision is made when the indicator candlesticks change their color. Red color is a signal to sell, green color is a signal to buy.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ElderImpulseSystem.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart