CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ElderImpulseSystem - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5424
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
elderimpulsesystem.mq5 (7.32 KB) view
exp_elderimpulsesystem.mq5 (5.83 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system using the Elder Impulse System indicator.

A trade decision is made when the indicator candlesticks change their color. Red color is a signal to sell, green color is a signal to buy.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ElderImpulseSystem.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12548

Background_FiboCandles_HTF Background_FiboCandles_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the FiboCandles indicator.

Exp_Ozymandias Exp_Ozymandias

Trading system using the Ozymandias indicator.

i-Bul_Jerk i-Bul_Jerk

A simple semaphore arrow signal indicator.

AdaptiveCyberCycleSign AdaptiveCyberCycleSign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal line of the AdaptiveCyberCycle oscillator.