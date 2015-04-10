CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Ozymandias - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5896
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ozymandias.mq5 (10.1 KB) view
exp_ozymandias.mq5 (5.47 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A trading system using the Ozymandias indicator.

A trade decision is made when the middle line of the indicator changes its color.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled file Ozymandias.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link: TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12543

Trend Oscillator Trend Oscillator

A trend oscillator that uses the Hodrick-Prescott filter.

MAMA_HTF MAMA_HTF

The MAMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Background_FiboCandles_HTF Background_FiboCandles_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles based on the FiboCandles indicator.

Exp_ElderImpulseSystem Exp_ElderImpulseSystem

Trade system using the Elder Impulse System indicator.