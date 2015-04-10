A trading system using the Ozymandias indicator.

A trade decision is made when the middle line of the indicator changes its color.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled file Ozymandias.ex5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link: TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.





Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart