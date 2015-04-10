Join our fan page
Background_FiboCandles_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
7804
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
Rectangles are color filled according to candlesticks colors of the FiboCandles indicator. Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or brick red, and shadows are painted in lime or yellow.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file FiboCandles.mq5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig. 1. The Background_FiboCandles_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12547
