CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Background_FiboCandles_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7804
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Rectangles are color filled according to candlesticks colors of the FiboCandles indicator. Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in green or brick red, and shadows are painted in lime or yellow.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file FiboCandles.mq5 in order to run. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The Background_FiboCandles_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The Background_FiboCandles_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12547

Exp_Ozymandias Exp_Ozymandias

Trading system using the Ozymandias indicator.

Trend Oscillator Trend Oscillator

A trend oscillator that uses the Hodrick-Prescott filter.

Exp_ElderImpulseSystem Exp_ElderImpulseSystem

Trade system using the Elder Impulse System indicator.

i-Bul_Jerk i-Bul_Jerk

A simple semaphore arrow signal indicator.