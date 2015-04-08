CodeBaseSections
WASD_FR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4294
(15)
wasd_fr.mq5 (6.63 KB) view
Original author:

WASD

Fractals are generated using 3 previous bars (without redrawing because the current bar is not included in the calculation).

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.01.2015.

Fig. 1. The WASD_FR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12536

