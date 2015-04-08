Watch how to download trading robots for free
WASD_FR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4294
Original author:
WASD
Fractals are generated using 3 previous bars (without redrawing because the current bar is not included in the calculation).
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.01.2015.
Fig. 1. The WASD_FR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12536
