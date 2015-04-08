Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ozymandias_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5231
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
GoldnMoney
A modification of the popular Ozymandias indicator.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 6.10.2014.
Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_v2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12537
WASD_FR
Fractals are generated using 3 previous bars (without redrawing because the current bar is not included in the calculation).TrendlessAG
A trendless indicator (oscillator).