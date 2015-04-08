CodeBaseSections
Ozymandias_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

A modification of the popular Ozymandias indicator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 6.10.2014.

Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_v2 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12537

