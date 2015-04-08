Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MAMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4367
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MAMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires MAMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The MAMA_HTF indicator in the form of two lines
Fig. 1. The MAMA_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12558
Notches
The indicator draws lines by ascending series of maximums and descending series of minimums.i-Spread
This spread indicator shows minimum and maximum spread values for the last hour, 4 hours and day.
Trend Oscillator
A trend oscillator that uses the Hodrick-Prescott filter.Exp_Ozymandias
Trading system using the Ozymandias indicator.