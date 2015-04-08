CodeBaseSections
MAMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
mama.mq5 (8.84 KB) view
mama_htf.mq5 (10.54 KB) view
mama_cloud_htf.mq5 (9.74 KB) view
The MAMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires MAMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The MAMA_HTF indicator in the form of two lines

Fig. 1. The MAMA_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12558

