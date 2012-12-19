The real author:

GGekko

The offered indicator informs you about the current trend. It is useful for entering the trading. Blue bars give signals for entering in a long, pink are for a short. Gray bars signal about flat.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 25.11.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The GG-RSI-CCI indicator