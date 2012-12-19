Join our fan page
AnchoredMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Umnyashkin Victor
The full investigation was conducted by Konstantin Kopyrkin.
The formula for the calculation:
Anchored Momentum = 100 * (EMA[Price, EmaPeriod] / SMA[Price, SmaPeriod] - 1
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+-----------------------------------+ input uint MomPeriod=8; //the period of SMA input uint SmoothPeriod=6; //the period of EMA input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE IPC=PRICE_CLOSE;//price constant on which the indicator calculation is performed input double UpLevel=+0.025; //upper breakthrough level input double DnLevel=-0.025; //lower breakthrough level input int Shift=0; //horizontal shift of the indicator in bars //+-----------------------------------+
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 08.10.2012
Fig.1 The AnchoredMomentum indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1233
