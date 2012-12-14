CodeBaseSections
SumXMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5607
(23)
smoothalgorithms.mqh
sumxma.mq5
The real author:

jax1000

This indicator calculates the averaging amount of the different period Moving Averages. Moreover, the interval of the averaging period is set by the user.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Averaging method
input uint StartLength=20;               // Averaging period
input uint EndLength=100;                // Final averaging period
input int XPhase=15;                     // Smoothing parameter
input int Shift=0;                       // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0;                  // Vertical shift of the indicator in points

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.11.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The SumXMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1241

