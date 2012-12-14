The real author:

jax1000

This indicator calculates the averaging amount of the different period Moving Averages. Moreover, the interval of the averaging period is set by the user.

Indicator input parameters:

input Smooth_Method XMA_Method= MODE_SMA ; input uint StartLength= 20 ; input uint EndLength= 100 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 30.11.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The SumXMA indicator