GG-RSI-CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator informs you about the trend and offers a good entry possibility.
Not useful for exit signal.
Ind_Period : period of the indicators (RSI and CCI).
Avg_Period1 and Avg_Period2 : periods of the moving averages of the indicators.
GG-RSI-CCI
