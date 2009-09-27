CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

GG-RSI-CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
Views:
50340
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
GG-RSI-CCI.mq4 (3.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator informs you about the trend and offers a good entry possibility.

Not useful for exit signal.


Ind_Period : period of the indicators (RSI and CCI).

Avg_Period1 and Avg_Period2 : periods of the moving averages of the indicators.


GG-RSI-CCI




Min/Max Bands Min/Max Bands

Indicator showing the Min/Max values for the last X bars

Orders Guardian Orders Guardian

This EA can help users to manage opened orders. It takes line objects and indicator curves as tp and sl. When the price reaching them, it will close the orders.

Trading Simulator 2 Trading Simulator 2

The program-simulator v.2 for perfecting strategy, testing of indicators and trainings of trading skills.

ChartPlusChart V2 ChartPlusChart V2

Program for logging of non-market quotations from brokerage companies with MetaTrader platform.