SumRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5436
The real author:
jax1000
This indicator calculates the averaging amount of the RSI different oscillators. The period of the averaging intervals is set by the user.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint StartLength=3; // the initial period of the averaging input uint EndLength=25; // the final period of the averaging input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_Price=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
Fig.1 The SumRSI indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1242
