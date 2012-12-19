CodeBaseSections
SumRSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5436
(22)
sumrsi.mq5 (7.72 KB)
The real author:

jax1000

This indicator calculates the averaging amount of the RSI different oscillators. The period of the averaging intervals is set by the user.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint StartLength=3; // the initial period of the averaging
input uint EndLength=25; // the final period of the averaging                  
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Applied_Price=PRICE_CLOSE; // price type
input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars

Fig.1 The SumRSI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1242

SumXMA SumXMA

The averaging amount of the different period Moving Averages.

LineBreakOnChart LineBreakOnChart

The indicator of (three) linear reversal on the main chart

GG-RSI-CCI GG-RSI-CCI

The offered indicator informs you about the current trend. It is useful for entering the trading.

AnchoredMomentum AnchoredMomentum

The improved Momentum indicator. The indicator is described by Rudy Stefenel in February'1998 issue in Stock&Commodities