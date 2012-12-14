Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_UltraWPR - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4613
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system using the UltraWPR indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color of the indicator changes. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the cloud has the color opposite to the position.
Place UltraWPR.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1238
The variant of the UltraFatl indicator which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.UltraFatl_Candles
This indicator colors candlesticks in accordance with the color of the UltraFatl indicator histogram.
The indicator of (three) linear reversal on the main chartSumXMA
The averaging amount of the different period Moving Averages.