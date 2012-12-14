CodeBaseSections
Exp_UltraWPR - expert for MetaTrader 5

exp_ultrawpr.mq5 (7.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ultrawpr.mq5 (10.9 KB) view
Trading system using the UltraWPR indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color of the indicator changes. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the cloud has the color opposite to the position.

Place UltraWPR.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1238

