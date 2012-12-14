This indicator colors candlesticks in accordance with the color of the UltraFatl indicator histogram.

Place UltraFatl.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The UltraFatl_Candles indicator