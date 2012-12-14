CodeBaseSections
Exp_VortexIndicator - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
vortexindicator.mq5 (7.84 KB) view
exp_vortexindicator.mq5 (5.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

Trading system using the VortexIndicator indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color changes. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the cloud is of the opposite color to that of the open position. 

Place VortexIndicator.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data-folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Image:

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1234

