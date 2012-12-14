Join our fan page
Exp_VortexIndicator - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 4386
Trading system using the VortexIndicator indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color changes. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the cloud is of the opposite color to that of the open position.
Place VortexIndicator.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data-folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1234
