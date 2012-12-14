Trading system using the VortexIndicator indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud color changes. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the cloud is of the opposite color to that of the open position.

Place VortexIndicator.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data-folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Image:



Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results