CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Extremum - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4905
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
extremum.mq5 (9.27 KB) view
exp_extremum.mq5 (5.72 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trading system using the Extremum indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the bar of the histogram changes from green to red color or vice versa. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the histogram bar color is opposite to that of the open position. 

Place Extremum.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1235

Exp_VortexIndicator Exp_VortexIndicator

The Expert Advisor with the VortexIndicator indicator

Exp_LinearRegSlopeV2 Exp_LinearRegSlopeV2

Trading system using the ColorLinearRegSlope_V2 indicator.

UltraFatl_Candles UltraFatl_Candles

This indicator colors candlesticks in accordance with the color of the UltraFatl indicator histogram.

UltraFatl_HTF UltraFatl_HTF

The variant of the UltraFatl indicator which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.