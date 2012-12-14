Trading system using the Extremum indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the bar of the histogram changes from green to red color or vice versa. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the histogram bar color is opposite to that of the open position.

Place Extremum.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results