Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_Extremum - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4905
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system using the Extremum indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the bar of the histogram changes from green to red color or vice versa. Exit from the deals is performed either by a pending order, or if the histogram bar color is opposite to that of the open position.
Place Extremum.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1235
The Expert Advisor with the VortexIndicator indicatorExp_LinearRegSlopeV2
Trading system using the ColorLinearRegSlope_V2 indicator.
This indicator colors candlesticks in accordance with the color of the UltraFatl indicator histogram.UltraFatl_HTF
The variant of the UltraFatl indicator which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.