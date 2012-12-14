Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
UltraFatl_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5576
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The variant of the UltraFatl indicator which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Place the UltraFatl.mq5 indicator to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1 The UltraFatl_HTF indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1237
This indicator colors candlesticks in accordance with the color of the UltraFatl indicator histogram.Exp_Extremum
Trading system using the Extremum indicator
The Expert Advisor using the UltraWPR indicator.LineBreakOnChart
The indicator of (three) linear reversal on the main chart