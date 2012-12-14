The variant of the UltraFatl indicator which can be placed by fixing timeframe of the indicator on a value different from the chart timeframe.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Place the UltraFatl.mq5 indicator to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1 The UltraFatl_HTF indicator.