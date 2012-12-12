CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6710
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
2pbidealxosma.mq5 (9.74 KB) view
2pbidealxosma_candles.mq5 (11.06 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator draws candlesticks in accordance with the color of the bars in histogram of the 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator. Growing candlesticks are colored in light colors, falling are colored in the dark colors.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The 2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles indicator

Fig.1 The 2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1214

MA_Rounding_Channel MA_Rounding_Channel

The indicator draws the channel for flat market based on the MA Rounding.

MA Rounding MA Rounding

Crossed МА and ZigZag. To be more exactly, МА drawn on the Zigzag principle.

Exp_ZPF Exp_ZPF

Trading system using the zero point indicator.

Exp_MA_Rounding_Channel Exp_MA_Rounding_Channel

The breakthrough trading system using the MA_Rounding_Channel indicator.