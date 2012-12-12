Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6710
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator draws candlesticks in accordance with the color of the bars in histogram of the 2pbIdealXOSMA indicator. Growing candlesticks are colored in light colors, falling are colored in the dark colors.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
Fig.1 The 2pbIdealXOSMA_Candles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1214
The indicator draws the channel for flat market based on the MA Rounding.MA Rounding
Crossed МА and ZigZag. To be more exactly, МА drawn on the Zigzag principle.
Trading system using the zero point indicator.Exp_MA_Rounding_Channel
The breakthrough trading system using the MA_Rounding_Channel indicator.