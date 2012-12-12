CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MA_Rounding_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6778
(21)
ma_rounding_channel.mq5 (11.88 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
The real author:

BACKSPACE + Nikolay Kositsin

The indicator draws the channel for flat market determined on the basis of horizontal position of the MA Rounding and thus fixes the possible resistance and support lines for price.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The MA_Rounding_Channel indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1212

