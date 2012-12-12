CodeBaseSections
Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend Expert Advisor drawn using the entrance by crossing of Moving Averages of the Kolier_SuperTrend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a square of a corresponding color appears.

Place Kolier_SuperTrend.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1209

