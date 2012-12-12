The Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend Expert Advisor drawn using the entrance by crossing of Moving Averages of the Kolier_SuperTrend indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a square of a corresponding color appears.

Place Kolier_SuperTrend.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results