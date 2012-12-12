CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_ColorX2MA-Parabolic - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5025
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
exp_colorx2ma-parabolic.mq5 (9.85 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorx2ma-parabolic.mq5 (15.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trading system based on the signals of the smoothed parabolic ColorX2MA-Parabolic that uses the X2MA Moving Average values as an input time series. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if a big, color point appears.

Place ColorX2MA-Parabolic.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1204

Zero Point Force Zero Point Force

The Zero Point Force indicator drawn on the basis of two Moving Averages.

StochasticStack StochasticStack

The simpliest linear combination of eight stochastics in the form of the oscillator

Dserg - LinRegression Breakout Dserg - LinRegression Breakout

The indicator for automatic drawing of consolidation areas and channels on the basis of the linear regression

Exp_MAMA Exp_MAMA

The Exp_MAMA Expert Advisor drawn using the entry when crossing Moving Averages of the MAMA indicator