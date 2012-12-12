Join our fan page
Exp_ColorX2MA-Parabolic - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading system based on the signals of the smoothed parabolic ColorX2MA-Parabolic that uses the X2MA Moving Average values as an input time series. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if a big, color point appears.
Place ColorX2MA-Parabolic.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1204
