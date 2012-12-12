Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorX2MA-Parabolic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6492
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Nikolay Kositsin + lukas1
The iSAR technical indicator which uses as basic price series the X2MA Moving Average. The given indicator attempts to smooth parabolic by the Moving Average for more confidence of its signals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 27.01.2009.
Fig.1 The ColorX2MA-Parabolic indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1192
The Exp_JBrainSig1_UltraRSI Expert Advisor uses the values of JBrainTrend1Sig and UltraRSI indicators to analyze the market state.Color Parabolic
The iSAR indicator's main advantage is that it is based on current price time series thanks to which it can be applied to the other indicators
The Exp_AdaptiveRenko Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the NRTR of the AdaptiveRenko indicatorSF-6(AM)
Trend indicator that displays "weak" bars