Indicators

ColorX2MA-Parabolic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
6492
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
colorx2ma-parabolic.mq5 (15.87 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB)
The real author:

Nikolay Kositsin + lukas1

The iSAR technical indicator which uses as basic price series the X2MA Moving Average. The given indicator attempts to smooth parabolic by the Moving Average for more confidence of its signals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on 27.01.2009.

Fig.1 The ColorX2MA-Parabolic indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1192

