Exp_MAMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
9985
(28)
The Exp_MAMA Expert Advisor with the entry by crossing of Moving Averages of the MAMA indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of Moving Averages of the indicator.

Place MAMA_Optim.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1203

