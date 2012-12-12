Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_MAMA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9985
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_MAMA Expert Advisor with the entry by crossing of Moving Averages of the MAMA indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing if there is crossing of Moving Averages of the indicator.
Place MAMA_Optim.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1203
The indicator for automatic drawing of consolidation areas and channels on the basis of the linear regressionExp_ColorX2MA-Parabolic
Trading system based on the signals of the parabolic that uses Moving Average values as an input time series.
The Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the MALR indicator. Trailing stop, lot increase, averaging and reversal functions are availableColor RMACD
The MACD histogram drawn on the basis of the RVI technical indicator and the TRVI custom indicator.