Color Parabolic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6061
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
The real author:
Nikolay Kositsin + lukas1
The iSAR indicator's main advantage is that it is based on current price time series thanks to which it can be applied to the other indicators. For instance, here is a variant of applying this indicator to the iRVI oscillator:
Fig.1 The ColorParabolic indicator applied on RVI.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1193
The iSAR technical indicator which uses the X2MA Moving Average as the basic price series for the best filtrating of false signals.