CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Balance of Power - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Panev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
19939
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Balance of Power (BOP) indicator was described by Igor Livshin and measures the strength of the bulls vs bears by assessing the ability of each to push price to an extreme level. The BOP oscillates between extremes of -1 and +1.

Balance of Power

Exp_CoeffofLine_true Exp_CoeffofLine_true

The Exp_CoeffofLine_true Expert Advisor based on the CoeffofLine_true indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing, if the histogram breakthroughs its zero level

Exp_CenterOfGravity Exp_CenterOfGravity

The Exp_CenterOfGravity Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravity indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is crossing of indicator and its signal line.

Exp_ColorBBCandles Exp_ColorBBCandles

The Exp_ColorBBCandles Expert Advisor based on the ColorBBCandles indicator.

20_200 expert_v4.2_AntS 20_200 expert_v4.2_AntS

The Expert Advisor with a very simple price analysis in two bars and with the increasing lot after a loss