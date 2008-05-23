Join our fan page
20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 35961
It is an original Expert Advisor by Pavel Smirnoy (http://www.autoforex.ru/lab/20_200_v3/20_200_v3.php) modified by a thorough optimization, adding automated lot size and lot enlargement for loss covering. Checked in reality, works the same as in a tester. It is recommended to be used with a deposit starting from $10000, with smaller deposit shows very little profitability. To be used only on EUR/USD H1 chart!!!!
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|H1 1999.01.08 19:00 - 2008.02.19 21:59 (1999.01.01 - 2008.12.25)
|Model
|By open price (only for EAs with explicit control of bar opening)
|Bars in test
|56830
|Ticks modelled
|113543
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|300.00
|Total net deposit
|550048.30
|Gross profit
|891364.97
|Gross loss
|-341316.66
|Profit factor
|2.61
|Expected payoff
|621.52
|Absolute drawdown
|2.40
|Maximal drawdown
|52378.80 (9.79%)
|Relative drawdown
|53.11% (1223.90)
|Total trades
|885
|Short positions (won %)
|350 (92.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|535 (86.54%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|785 (88.70%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|100 (11.30%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|23400.00
|loss trade
|-26633.85
|Average
|profit trade
|1135.50
|loss trade
|-3413.17
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|29 (9280.86)
|consecutive losses (profit in money)
|2 (-2413.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|104905.80 (24)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-26633.85 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|1
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7891
