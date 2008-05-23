CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
35961
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It is an original Expert Advisor by Pavel Smirnoy (http://www.autoforex.ru/lab/20_200_v3/20_200_v3.php) modified by a thorough optimization, adding automated lot size and lot enlargement for loss covering. Checked in reality, works the same as in a tester. It is recommended to be used with a deposit starting from $10000, with smaller deposit shows very little profitability. To be used only on EUR/USD H1 chart!!!!


Strategy Tester Report
20_200 expert_v4.2_AntS
RealTrade-Real (Build 211)


Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period H1 1999.01.08 19:00 - 2008.02.19 21:59 (1999.01.01 - 2008.12.25)
Model By open price (only for EAs with explicit control of bar opening)
Bars in test 56830 Ticks modelled 113543 Modelling quality n/a
Mismatched charts errors 0




Initial deposit
 300.00



Total net deposit 550048.30 Gross profit 891364.97 Gross loss -341316.66
Profit factor 2.61 Expected payoff 621.52

Absolute drawdown 2.40 Maximal drawdown 52378.80 (9.79%) Relative drawdown 53.11% (1223.90)

Total trades 885 Short positions (won %) 350 (92.00%) Long positions (won %) 535 (86.54%)

 Profit trades (% of total) 785 (88.70%) Loss trades (% of total) 100 (11.30%)
Largest profit trade
 23400.00 loss trade
 -26633.85
Average profit trade
 1135.50 loss trade
 -3413.17
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 29 (9280.86) consecutive losses (profit in money) 2 (-2413.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 104905.80 (24) consecutive loss (count of losses) -26633.85 (1)
Average consecutive wins 8 consecutive losses 1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7891

mt4mm mt4mm

Automated volume calculation for the preset risk factor, and order(s) opening.

Digistoch-1 Digistoch-1

Indicator has a rekomendatsionny nature. Shows signals on the basis stohastika.

Lucky Lucky

It is a source code by winwin2007 - one of the leaders of the ATC 2007. It works only with the spread 2. It is closed after gaining the minimal profit, that is why Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of a brokerage company are not a problem for it.

Volatility Quality EA Volatility Quality EA

This expert advisor is based on the Volatility Quality Index indicator created by raff1410.