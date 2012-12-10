Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_MaRsi-Trigger - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5551
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_MaRsi-Trigger Expert Advisor realized the trading system based on the MaRsi-Trigger indicator of three states of the market. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in trend direction fixed by the indicator. In order to get trading signals to speed the work of the Expert Advisor, the MaRsi-Trigger indicator is not used in the Expert Advisor itself. For these purposes the code is implemented on the basis of the initial technical indicators and the ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicator is activated only for visualization when testing the trading system.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1129
The trading system based on the signals taken from the CMO oscillatorT3MA(MTC)
The Expert Advisor on the T3MA-ALARM indicator
The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator displays the information about the active trends using the five MaRsi-Trigger indicators' value from different timeframes.Breakout Bars Trend
The alternative indicator for trend definition based on the breakthrough bars and distance from extremums.