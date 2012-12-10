CodeBaseSections
Exp_MaRsi-Trigger - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5551
(15)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
marsi-trigger.mq5 (7.39 KB) view
colormarsi-trigger.mq5 (7.55 KB) view
exp_marsi-trigger.mq5 (9.38 KB) view
The Exp_MaRsi-Trigger Expert Advisor realized the trading system based on the MaRsi-Trigger indicator of three states of the market. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in trend direction fixed by the indicator. In order to get trading signals to speed the work of the Expert Advisor, the MaRsi-Trigger indicator is not used in the Expert Advisor itself. For these purposes the code is implemented on the basis of the initial technical indicators and the ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicator is activated only for visualization when testing the trading system.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1129

