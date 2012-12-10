Watch how to download trading robots for free
Gator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Bill William's Gator Oscillator which is drawn on the high and displayed on the lower timeframe.
Place the GatorCalc.mq5 indicator to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1 The Gator_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1138
