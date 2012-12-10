CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Gator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5339
(15)
gatorcalc.mq5 (10.16 KB) view
gator_htf.mq5 (11.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Bill William's Gator Oscillator which is drawn on the high and displayed on the lower timeframe.

Place the GatorCalc.mq5 indicator to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators. 

Fig.1 The Gator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1138

