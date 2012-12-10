Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_CMO - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4507
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_CMO Expert Advisor based on signal entry taken from the CMO indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud indicator changes its color to the opposite.
Place CMO.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at EURJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1141
The Expert Advisor on the T3MA-ALARM indicatorT3MA-ALARM
A Moving Average with double smoothing
The trading system based on the signals taken from the MaRsi-Trigger trend indicatorMultiMaRsiSignal
The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator displays the information about the active trends using the five MaRsi-Trigger indicators' value from different timeframes.