Exp_CMO - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4507
(17)
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
cmo.mq5 (8.29 KB) view
exp_cmo.mq5 (5.86 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_CMO Expert Advisor based on signal entry taken from the CMO indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the cloud indicator changes its color to the opposite.

Place CMO.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests. 

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at EURJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1141

