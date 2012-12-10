CodeBaseSections
MultiMaRsiSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator displays the information about the active trends using the five MaRsi-Trigger indicators' value from different timeframes.

To each MaRsi-Trigger indicator corresponds one of four indicator lines. If the MaRsi-Trigger indicator displays rising, then line color is green, if falling, it is pink. Flat state colors line in gray. Color diamonds on lines appear at the moment when bar changes to the corresponding timeframe.

Fig.1 The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator

Fig.1 The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1127

