Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MultiMaRsiSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6988
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator displays the information about the active trends using the five MaRsi-Trigger indicators' value from different timeframes.
To each MaRsi-Trigger indicator corresponds one of four indicator lines. If the MaRsi-Trigger indicator displays rising, then line color is green, if falling, it is pink. Flat state colors line in gray. Color diamonds on lines appear at the moment when bar changes to the corresponding timeframe.
Fig.1 The MultiMaRsiSignal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1127
The trading system based on the signals taken from the MaRsi-Trigger trend indicatorExp_CMO
The trading system based on the signals taken from the CMO oscillator
The alternative indicator for trend definition based on the breakthrough bars and distance from extremums.Averager on BUY and SELL simultaneously
The Expert Advisor operates on the principle of the Moving Average. Simultaneously in both directions. Volume for BUY and SELL is calculated separately. Divide the volume received in accordance with the given "save percentage". It responds to the setting: "change the price"