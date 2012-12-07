CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorXOSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5863
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
colorxosma.mq5 (9.98 KB) view
colorxosma_htf.mq5 (10.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A standard version of the XOSMA indicator which can be placed in a fixed timeframe on a value different from chart timeframe where the averaging algorithms of the histogram and signal line can be changed by choosing one of ten possible variants:

  1. SMA - simple Moving Average;
  2. EMA - exponential Moving Average;
  3. SMMA - smoothed Moving Average;
  4. LWMA - linear weighed Moving Average;
  5. JJMA - adaptive averaging JMA;
  6. JurX - ultralinear averaging;
  7. ParMA - parabolic averaging;
  8. T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
  9. VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
  10. AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have a completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for the VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for the AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect on averaging. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed and equal to 2 by default value. The ratio of raising to the power is also fixed on 2 for AMA.

The color of the histogram changes depending on the current market situation.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Place the ColorXOSMA.mq5 indicator to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1 The ColorXOSMA_HTF indicator

Fig.1 The ColorXOSMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1130

MaRsi-Trigger MaRsi-Trigger

The Trigger indicator has three states: rising, falling and flat

Price and Volume Trend Price and Volume Trend

The Price and Volume Trend indicator (Price and Volume Trend, PVT) with its signal line.

AO_HTF AO_HTF

Bill William's magic oscillator (Awesome oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.

AC_HTF AC_HTF

Bill William's accelerator (Accelerator Oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.