A standard version of the XOSMA indicator which can be placed in a fixed timeframe on a value different from chart timeframe where the averaging algorithms of the histogram and signal line can be changed by choosing one of ten possible variants:

SMA - simple Moving Average; EMA - exponential Moving Average; SMMA - smoothed Moving Average; LWMA - linear weighed Moving Average; JJMA - adaptive averaging JMA; JurX - ultralinear averaging; ParMA - parabolic averaging; T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing; VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm; AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have a completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for the VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for the AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect on averaging. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed and equal to 2 by default value. The ratio of raising to the power is also fixed on 2 for AMA.

The color of the histogram changes depending on the current market situation.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Place the ColorXOSMA.mq5 indicator to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1 The ColorXOSMA_HTF indicator