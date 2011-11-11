Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XOSMA Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12320
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Moving Average of Oscillator (OsMA) is generally a difference between the oscillator and its smoothed value.
In this case basic MACD line is used as an oscillator, while the signal line is used as a smoothing tool.
OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL
where:
- MACD - MACD indicator value (histogram);
- SIGNAL - MACD indicator averaged value.
This indicator allows to select the smoothing type of MACD histogram and its signal line out of ten possible variants:
- SMA - simple moving average;
- EMA - exponential moving average;
- SMMA - smoothed moving average;
- LWMA - linear weighted moving average;
- JJMA - JMA adaptive average;
- JurX - ultralinear smoothing;
- ParMA - parabolic smoothing;
- T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing;
- VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm;
- AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.
It should be noted that Phase type parameters for different smoothing algorithms have completely different meaning. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/550
ATRPivot generates support and resistance levels considering Average True Range (ATR) indicator.Fisher CG Oscillator
Fisher CG Oscillator is an oscillator that modifies the CG Oscillator custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.
Fisher RVI is an oscillator that modifies RVI (Relative Vigor Index) custom indicator values using Inverse Fisher Transform.MarketProfile
Market Profile is a tool used by many futures traders for the analysis of the statistical time distribution of the price, finding a price area and control values for the day trading session. The indicator is based on the simple price movement and does not use standard MetaTrader 5 platform indicators.