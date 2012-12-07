Watch how to download trading robots for free
AC_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Bill William's accelerator (Accelerator Oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.
Fig.1 The AC_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1131
AO_HTF
Bill William's magic oscillator (Awesome oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.ColorXOSMA_HTF
A standard version of the OSMA indicator which can be placed in a fixed timeframe on a value different from the chart timeframe where the averaging algorithms can be changed.
Gator_HTF
Bill William's Gator Oscillator which is drawn on the high and displayed on the lower timeframe.T3MA-ALARM
A Moving Average with double smoothing