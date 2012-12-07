CodeBaseSections
AC_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6642
(20)
ac_htf.mq5 (7.81 KB) view
Bill William's accelerator (Accelerator Oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.

Fig.1 The AC_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1131

