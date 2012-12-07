CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MaRsi-Trigger - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleks_Ivan | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8392
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Aleks_Ivan

The MaRsi-Trigger indicator fixes three states of a financial asset. Rising, if the indicator value is equal to plus one. Falling, if the indicator value is equal to minus one. And flat, if the indicator value is equal to zero. To form signals two Moving Averages and two RSI oscillators with different periods are used.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 13.07.2010.

Fig.1 The MaRsi-Trigger and ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicators

Fig.1 The MaRsi-Trigger and ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1126

Price and Volume Trend Price and Volume Trend

The Price and Volume Trend indicator (Price and Volume Trend, PVT) with its signal line.

DigVariation DigVariation

Digital filtration of the variation indicator.

ColorXOSMA_HTF ColorXOSMA_HTF

A standard version of the OSMA indicator which can be placed in a fixed timeframe on a value different from the chart timeframe where the averaging algorithms can be changed.

AO_HTF AO_HTF

Bill William's magic oscillator (Awesome oscillator) which is drawn on the high and displayed on the low timeframe.