The real author:



Aleks_Ivan

The MaRsi-Trigger indicator fixes three states of a financial asset. Rising, if the indicator value is equal to plus one. Falling, if the indicator value is equal to minus one. And flat, if the indicator value is equal to zero. To form signals two Moving Averages and two RSI oscillators with different periods are used.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 13.07.2010.

Fig.1 The MaRsi-Trigger and ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicators