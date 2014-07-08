Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BackgroundCandle_HullTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5052
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the HullTrend indicator.
Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or pink, shadows are painted in light green or cream.
The indicator requires the compiled indicator file HullTrend.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_HullTrend_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11217
The Exp_TSI_CCI Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the TSI_CCI oscillator.Exp_TSI_MACD
The Exp_CronexRSI Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the TSI_MACD oscillator.
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the WPR technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.RD-ForecastOsc
A non-normalized oscillator that uses Tilman's averaging, drawn in the form of a color cloud.