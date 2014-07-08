CodeBaseSections
BackgroundCandle_HullTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled in accordance with the values of the HullTrend indicator.

Depending on trend direction the candlestick body is painted in emerald green or pink, shadows are painted in light green or cream.

The indicator requires the compiled indicator file HullTrend.mq5 for operation. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.

Figure 1. Indicator BackgroundCandle_HullTrend_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11217

