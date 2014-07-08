CodeBaseSections
Exp_TSI_MACD - expert for MetaTrader 5

exp_tsi_macd.mq5 (8.62 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
tsi_macd.mq5 (8.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_CronexRSI Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the TSI_MACD oscillator.

The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in cloud color of the indicator.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file TSI_MACD.ex5 to terminal_data_older\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDJPY H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11214

