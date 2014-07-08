CodeBaseSections
TSI_WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5492
(42)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tsi_wpr.mq5 (8.92 KB) view
Real author:

MetaQuotes

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the WPR technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The TSI_WPR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11218

