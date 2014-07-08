Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TSI_WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5492
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MetaQuotes
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the WPR technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The TSI_WPR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11218
The indicator draws candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the HullTrend indicator.Exp_TSI_CCI
The Exp_TSI_CCI Expert Advisor is based on the signals generated by the TSI_CCI oscillator.
A non-normalized oscillator that uses Tilman's averaging, drawn in the form of a color cloud.CCMx
A non-normalized indicator that uses MACD, CCI and ADX for calculations.