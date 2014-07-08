Watch how to download trading robots for free
RD-ForecastOsc - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Nick Bilak
A non-normalized oscillator that uses Tilman's averaging, drawn in the form of a color cloud.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 03.08.2006.
Figure 1. The RD-ForecastOsc indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11287
