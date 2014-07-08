CodeBaseSections
RD-ForecastOsc - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5368
(33)
Real author:

Nick Bilak

A non-normalized oscillator that uses Tilman's averaging, drawn in the form of a color cloud.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 03.08.2006.

Figure 1. The RD-ForecastOsc indicator

TSI_WPR TSI_WPR

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the WPR technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

BackgroundCandle_HullTrend_HTF BackgroundCandle_HullTrend_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a higher timeframe based on the values of the HullTrend indicator.

CCMx CCMx

A non-normalized indicator that uses MACD, CCI and ADX for calculations.

InverseReaction InverseReaction

The indicator shows when the price goes beyond the volatility range.