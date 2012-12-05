The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author Alejandro Galindo and Tom Maneval, published by Scriptor, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7598.

How it works

The Expert Advisor opens position according to signals taken from different indicators.

Required indicators:

There are six variants of trade signals:

On the indicator MACD. When the indicator grows, it is allowed to buy, when it falls, it is allowed to sell. On the Pivot Lines TimeZone indicator. If price is higher than the Pivot level, a buy is allowed, if it is lower, a sell is allowed. On the Support_and_Resistance indicator. When Resistance level is crossed upwards, a buy position opening performs. If Support level is crossed downwards, a sell position is opened. On the i_Trend and the RSI indicators. When green line of the i_Trend is higher than the red line and raises, RSI raises, then a buy opens. When green line of the i_Trend is lower than the red line and falls and RSI falls, then a sell opens. On the i_Trend, RSI and stochastic indicators. When green line of the i_Trend indicator is higher than the red line and raises, the main Stochastic Oscillator is higher than the signal and raises staying between high and low levels, RSI raises, then a buy opens. When green line of the i_Trend indicator is lower than the red line and falls, the main Stochastic Oscillator is lower than the signal and falls staying between high and low levels, RSI falls, then a sell opens. On the i_Trend, RSI, stochastic MFI indicators. When green line of the i_Trend indicator is higher than the red line and raises, the main Stochastic Oscillator is higher than the signal and raises staying between high and low levels, RSI raises, MFI raises, then a buy opens. When green line of the i_Trend indicator is lower than the red line and falls, the main Stochastic Oscillator is lower than the signal and falls staying between high and low levels, RSI falls, MFI falls, then a sell opens.

Initial position volume is equal to Lots variable or calculated proportionally to ready assets (MaximumRisk variable when Lots=0).

If position becomes unprofitable, its volume is increased. Volume is increased through one Pip step of points from last deal price in case of a trade signal corresponding to position direction.

At first increase of volume is performed by multiplying lot by 2. Then the number of deals with multiplying by 2 is defined by DoubleCount variable, after that multiplying by 1.5. performs.

The total number of single sequence deals is defined by MaxCount variable.

First of all, the position opens with TakeProfit. TakeProfit2 variable is used when volume is increased, Take Profit level is calculated from total position price.

If TakeProfit=0 or TakeProfit2=0 the initial position or a position when volume is increased will be without Take Profit. In this case trailing function (TrailingStop variable) must be used.

The last increase of volume is performed by setting Stop Loss (StopLoss variable), if StopLoss variable value is equal to 0, Stop Loss won't be set.

The results of work of the Expert Advisor are shown in tester.

Parameters