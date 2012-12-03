The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the unknown author, published by Scriptor, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7599.

How it works

Green line - price difference with one of the line of Bollindger Bands®.

Red line - sum of values of the BearsPower and BullsPower indicators multiplied by -1.

The i_Trend indicator (the third window below) and indicators on the basis of which it is built: Bollinger bands, BearsPower and BullsPower

Parameters