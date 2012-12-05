The indicator is rewritten from MQL4, the author Alejandro Galindo, published by Scriptor, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7343.

How it works

The indicator draws the Pivot levels, the Pivot sublevels and the Camarilla levels.

Levels can be displayed by indicator buffers (by the whole history) and/or only current levels by horizontal lines.



Drawing levels using the indicator buffers.



Drawing levels using the horizontal lines.



Parameters