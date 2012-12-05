CodeBaseSections
Pivot Lines TimeZone - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator is rewritten from MQL4, the author Alejandro Galindo, published by Scriptor, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7343.

How it works

The indicator draws the Pivot levels, the Pivot sublevels and the Camarilla levels.

Levels can be displayed by indicator buffers (by the whole history) and/or only current levels by horizontal lines.


Drawing levels using the indicator buffers. 


Drawing levels using the horizontal lines.

Parameters

  • DayStartHour - Hour of day start.
  • DayStartMinute - Minutes of day start.
  • PivotsBuffers - Draw the Pivot levels using the indicator buffers.
  • MidpivotsBuffers - Draw the Pivot sublevels using the indicator buffers.
  • CamarillaBuffers - Draw the Camarilla levels using the indicator buffers.
  • PivotsLines - Draw the current Pivot levels using the horizontal lines.
  • MidpivotsLines - Draw the current Pivot sublevels using the horizontal lines.
  • CamarillaLines - Draw the current Camarilla levels using the horizontal lines.
  • ClrPivot - Color of the Pivot horizontal line.
  • ClrS - Color of S1, S2, S3 horizontal lines.
  • ClrR - Color of R1, R2, R3 horizontal lines.
  • ClrM - Color of M0, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5 horizontal lines.
  • ClrCamarilla - Color of the Camarilla horizontal lines.
  • ClrTxt - Color of texts with horizontal lines names.
  • AttachSundToMond - Attach Sunday bars to Monday.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114

