Exp_BinaryWave - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 5016
The EA Exp_BinaryWave based on signal entry taken from the BinaryWave integral oscillator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough in zero level or there is change in Moving Average direction (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).
Place BinaryWave.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1095
