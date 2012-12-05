Join our fan page
Exp_XMACD - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 5605
The Expert Advisor Exp_XMACD based on the signals received from the XMACD universal histogram. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough in MACD histogram of a zero level or there is change in histogram direction or signal line and if also is breakthrough in signal line histogram (depending on the options selected in the input parameter Mode).
Place XMACD.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at EURAUD H4:
Fig. 2. Charts of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1096
