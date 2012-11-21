CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_Bezier - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5300
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.73 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
bezier.mq5 (8.6 KB) view
exp_bezier.mq5 (6.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_Bezier Expert Advisor is based on the change in the direction of a universal Bezier curve. A signal for a transaction forms when a bar is closing, provided that the curve direction has changed.

Proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Bezier.ex5 to be placed in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Tests shown below were run using the default input parameters of the Expert Advisor. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on a chart

Fig. 1. Examples of transactions in the chart

 Testing results for AUDUSD H4 over 2011: 

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1073

starter starter

The Expert Advisor based on the following indicators: Laguerre, CCI and MA.

SHE_kanskigor SHE_kanskigor

The Expert Advisor opens a position at the specified time in the direction opposite to that of yesterday's daily bar.

Exp_BBSqueeze Exp_BBSqueeze

The trading system based on the signals obtained from the BBSqueeze signal indicator.

Support Vector Machine Learning Trader Support Vector Machine Learning Trader

This Expert Advisor uses support vector machine learning to analyze historical price data and signal future trades.