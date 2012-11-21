Join our fan page
Exp_Bezier - expert for MetaTrader 5
- 5300
-
The Exp_Bezier Expert Advisor is based on the change in the direction of a universal Bezier curve. A signal for a transaction forms when a bar is closing, provided that the curve direction has changed.
Proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Bezier.ex5 to be placed in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.
Tests shown below were run using the default input parameters of the
Expert Advisor. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during the
tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of transactions in the chart
Testing results for AUDUSD H4 over 2011:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1073
