The Expert Advisor developed by unknown author is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8515 by Collector.

The operation of the Expert Advisor requires the use of the Laguerre indicator.

How It Works



Laguerre is equal to 0, МА is moving upward, CCI is below the level - a buy signal. Laguerre is equal to 1, МА is moving downward, CCI is above the level - a sell signal.

The lot size for positions to be opened can be fixed or proportional to free margin. In case of losing trades the position volume can be reduced.

A position is closed when Laguerre goes in the opposite direction. A buy position closes at a value greater than 0.9 and a sell position closes at a value less than 0.1.

A Stop Loss and Take Profit can be set for an opening position. Instead of real Stop Loss and Take Profit, positions can be closed upon reaching a set loss or profit.

The image below shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

Parameters