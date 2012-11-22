The Exp_BBSqueeze Expert Advisor is based on the signals obtained from the BBSqueeze signal indicator. A signal for a transaction forms when a bar is closing, if there is a change in the indicator histogram color.

Proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file BBSqueeze.ex5 to be placed in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Tests shown below were run using the default input parameters of the Expert Advisor. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of transactions in the chart

Testing results for USDCHF H4 over 2011:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart