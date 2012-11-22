Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_BBSqueeze - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5835
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_BBSqueeze Expert Advisor is based on the signals obtained from the BBSqueeze signal indicator. A signal for a transaction forms when a bar is closing, if there is a change in the indicator histogram color.
Proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file BBSqueeze.ex5 to be placed in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Indicators.
Tests shown below were run using the default input parameters of the Expert Advisor. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Examples of transactions in the chart
Testing results for USDCHF H4 over 2011:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1071
The trading system based on the change in the direction of a universal Bezier curve.starter
The Expert Advisor based on the following indicators: Laguerre, CCI and MA.
This Expert Advisor uses support vector machine learning to analyze historical price data and signal future trades.Exp_BBands_Stop
The trading system based on the signals obtained from the BBands_Stop_v1 signal indicator.