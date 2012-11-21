CodeBaseSections
SHE_kanskigor - expert for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev
This Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8213 by its author kanskigor.

How It Works

The Expert Advisor determines the direction of the last daily bar at a set time and opens a position in the opposite direction (provided that there is no open position).

The image below shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

 

Parameters

  • Lots - Position volume.
  • Profit - Take Profit in points. 0 - no Take Profit.
  • Stop - Stop Loss in points. 0 - no Stop Loss.
  • Slippage - Permissible slippage in points.
  • Symb - trade symbol. If the value is *, then the chart symbol is used.
  • StartTimeHour - The hour when the position opens.
  • StartTimeMinute - The minute when the position opens.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1086

