SHE_kanskigor - expert for MetaTrader 5
4724
This Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8213 by its author kanskigor.
How It Works
The Expert Advisor determines the direction of the last daily bar at a set time and opens a position in the opposite direction (provided that there is no open position).
The image below shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.
Parameters
- Lots - Position volume.
- Profit - Take Profit in points. 0 - no Take Profit.
- Stop - Stop Loss in points. 0 - no Stop Loss.
- Slippage - Permissible slippage in points.
- Symb - trade symbol. If the value is *, then the chart symbol is used.
- StartTimeHour - The hour when the position opens.
- StartTimeMinute - The minute when the position opens.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1086
