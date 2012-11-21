This Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8213 by its author kanskigor.

How It Works



The Expert Advisor determines the direction of the last daily bar at a set time and opens a position in the opposite direction (provided that there is no open position).

The image below shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

Parameters

