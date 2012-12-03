CodeBaseSections
Exp_X2MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4355
(15)
The Expert Advisor Exp_X2MA is drawn on the basis of X2MA universal Moving Average change. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in Moving Average direction.

Place X2MA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1062

