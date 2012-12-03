Watch how to download trading robots for free
iEnvelopes_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
Envelopes drawn in ZigZag form. They can be drawn fixing Time Frame and then calculate input parameters.
Fig.1 Indicator iEnvelopes_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1092
