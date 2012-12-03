CodeBaseSections
iEnvelopes_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Envelopes drawn in ZigZag form. They can be drawn fixing Time Frame and then calculate input parameters.

Fig.1 Indicator iEnvelopes_HTF

Fig.1 Indicator iEnvelopes_HTF 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1092

