Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BarsMaxMinSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8932
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is created by the book of Larry Williams "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". But instead of identifying a trend by reversal points, there is added the trend Moving Average located on the zero line to define the direction of deals. For clarity the indicator is replaced to a separate window and the price is normalized by the trend MA. The meaning is in the following:
- МА trend is calculated and also МА drawn on high prices and МА drawn on low prices (the last two with a period of 3)
- trade only in the trend direction
- buy on МА drawn on low prices, close on МА drawn on high prices, sell on МА drawn on high prices, close on МА drawn on low prices.
Recommendations:
- Buy on the Moving Average price (Low), but only if the trend MA (on zero line) is blue (Up Trend).
- Close a buy on the Moving Average price (High).
- Sell on the Moving Average price (High), but only if the trend MA (on zero line) is orange (Down Trend).
- Close a sell on the Moving Average price (Low).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1111
The oscillator with two lines based on Bollinger Bands, BearsPower and BullsPowerLucky
Simple scalper
The Expert Advisor Exp_X2MA is drawn on the basis of X2MA universal Moving Average change.iEnvelopes_HTF
Envelopes drawn in ZigZag form. They can be drawn fixing Time Frame and then calculate input parameters