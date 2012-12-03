CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BarsMaxMinSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Serhii Ivanenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8932
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator is created by the book of Larry Williams "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". But instead of identifying a trend by reversal points, there is added the trend Moving Average located on the zero line to define the direction of deals. For clarity the indicator is replaced to a separate window and the price is normalized by the trend MA. The meaning is in the following:

  • МА trend is calculated and also МА drawn on high prices and МА drawn on low prices (the last two with a period of 3)
  • trade only in the trend direction
  • buy on МА drawn on low prices, close on МА drawn on high prices, sell on МА drawn on high prices, close on МА drawn on low prices.

Indicator for Bars Maximums / Minimums Sytem by Larry Williams

Recommendations:

  • Buy on the Moving Average price (Low), but only if the trend MA (on zero line) is blue (Up Trend).
  • Close a buy on the Moving Average price (High).
  • Sell on the Moving Average price (High), but only if the trend MA (on zero line) is orange (Down Trend).
  • Close a sell on the Moving Average price (Low).


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1111

i_Trend i_Trend

The oscillator with two lines based on Bollinger Bands, BearsPower and BullsPower

Lucky Lucky

Simple scalper

Exp_X2MA Exp_X2MA

The Expert Advisor Exp_X2MA is drawn on the basis of X2MA universal Moving Average change.

iEnvelopes_HTF iEnvelopes_HTF

Envelopes drawn in ZigZag form. They can be drawn fixing Time Frame and then calculate input parameters