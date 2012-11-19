The MultiCurrency indicator allows you to concurrently analyze up to eight currency charts. The indicator itself does not perform any calculations. It simply displays eight CrossIndex indicator candlestick charts in the current chart.

Indicator input parameters:



input bool ShowIndicator1= true ; input string Symbol1= "EURUSD" ; input bool Direct1= true ; input bool ShowIndicator2= true ; input string Symbol2= "GBPUSD" ; input bool Direct2= true ; input bool ShowIndicator3= true ; input string Symbol3= "AUDUSD" ; input bool Direct3= true ; input bool ShowIndicator4= true ; input string Symbol4= "NZDUSD" ; input bool Direct4= true ; input bool ShowIndicator5= true ; input string Symbol5= "USDCHF" ; input bool Direct5= false ; input bool ShowIndicator6= true ; input string Symbol6= "USDJPY" ; input bool Direct6= false ; input bool ShowIndicator7= true ; input string Symbol7= "USDCAD" ; input bool Direct7= false ; input bool ShowIndicator8= true ; input string Symbol8= "XAUUSD" ; input bool Direct8= true ;

Operation of the indicator requires the CrossIndex.mq5 indicator to be placed in terminal_directory\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1 The MultiCurrency Indicator